Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concordia, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Concordia

Posted by 
Concordia News Flash
Concordia News Flash
 4 days ago

CONCORDIA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0bcL0LNx00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 73 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Concordia News Flash

Concordia News Flash

Concordia, KS
28
Followers
244
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Concordia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Concordia, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy