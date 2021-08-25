Daily Weather Forecast For Holdrege
HOLDREGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 27
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
