Redwood Falls Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
REDWOOD FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
