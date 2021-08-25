Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redwood Falls, MN

Redwood Falls Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Redwood Falls News Alert
Redwood Falls News Alert
 4 days ago

REDWOOD FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bcL0DK900

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls, MN
30
Followers
257
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Redwood Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redwood Falls, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy