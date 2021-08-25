Daily Weather Forecast For Wadena
WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0