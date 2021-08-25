Daily Weather Forecast For Wadena

WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 26 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, August 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 78 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



