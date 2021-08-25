Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
