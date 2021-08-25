Weather Forecast For Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



