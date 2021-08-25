Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alva, OK

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Alva

Posted by 
Alva Post
Alva Post
 4 days ago

(ALVA, OK) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alva:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bcL03a800

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Alva Post

Alva Post

Alva, OK
19
Followers
238
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alva Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alva, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy