Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Childress, TX

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Childress Voice
Childress Voice
 4 days ago

(CHILDRESS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Childress. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Childress:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bcL01og00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 72 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Childress Voice

Childress Voice

Childress, TX
10
Followers
203
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Childress Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Childress, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy