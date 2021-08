If you have a teenager that is preparing to take their drivers test, a change to how they find out if they passed or failed the driving test has started in New York. Think back to when it was time for you to take your drivers test, it was probably stressful for you like it was for me. I remember taking my test in Catskill, New York with a man that made me feel like I was going to fail no matter how good I could drive...LOL!