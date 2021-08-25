Truth Or Consequences Weather Forecast
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, August 28
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
