Truth Or Consequences Weather Forecast

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 69 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 68 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 68 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, August 28 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 68 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



