Fort Plain Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
