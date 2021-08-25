Fort Plain Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 26 Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



