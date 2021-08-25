Tucumcari Weather Forecast

TUCUMCARI, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 70 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 68 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



