Newport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEWPORT, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0