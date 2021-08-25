Daily Weather Forecast For Sidney
SIDNEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely then Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, August 27
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0