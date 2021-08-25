Daily Weather Forecast For Sidney

SIDNEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely then Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 69 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, August 27 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.