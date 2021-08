Ah, to be back at . After a year and a bit of being locked away, to be back partying with the unwashed masses is the perfect tonic. Nova Twins agree, but that’s not to say that the last 18 months have been a nightmare for the UK rock duo. The time indoors has allowed online word of mouth to spread of their 2020 album ‘Who Are The Girls’ to spread, and for fans to become a lot more invested in both the band and what was certainly one of the finest debuts of last year.