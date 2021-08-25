Bonners Ferry Daily Weather Forecast

BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Haze High 78 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 26 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.