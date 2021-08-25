Weather Forecast For Jena
JENA, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0