4-Day Weather Forecast For Bad Axe
BAD AXE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
