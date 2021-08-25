Weather Forecast For Buffalo
BUFFALO, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas Of Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 26
Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
