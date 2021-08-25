Daily Weather Forecast For Lake City

LAKE CITY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



