Ely Daily Weather Forecast
ELY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 82 °F, low 47 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 82 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Haze
- High 83 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Haze during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
