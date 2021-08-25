Ely Daily Weather Forecast

ELY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight High 82 °F, low 47 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 82 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Haze High 83 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Haze during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



