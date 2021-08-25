Cancel
Ely, NV

Ely Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ely News Beat
Ely News Beat
 4 days ago

ELY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0bcKyBb300

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 47 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Haze

    • High 83 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Haze during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ely News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

