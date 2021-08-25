Madisonville Weather Forecast

MADISONVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



