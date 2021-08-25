West. Jefferson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 26
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
