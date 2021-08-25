Kayenta Weather Forecast

KAYENTA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 17 mph



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 17 mph



