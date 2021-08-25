Zuni Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ZUNI, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
