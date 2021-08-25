Cancel
Everett, PA

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Everett Updates
 4 days ago

(EVERETT, PA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Everett, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Everett:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bcKwz4l00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Everett Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

