4-Day Weather Forecast For Bailey

BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 17 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.