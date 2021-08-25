4-Day Weather Forecast For Bailey
BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
