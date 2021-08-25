Cherokee Weather Forecast
CHEROKEE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
