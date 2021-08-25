Houston Daily Weather Forecast
HOUSTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0