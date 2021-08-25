Philomath Daily Weather Forecast
PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0