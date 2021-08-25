Glendive Daily Weather Forecast

GLENDIVE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 47 °F 5 to 14 mph wind



