Glendive Daily Weather Forecast
GLENDIVE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0