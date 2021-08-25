Richfield Weather Forecast

RICHFIELD, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 60 °F 7 to 17 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 58 °F 6 to 16 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



