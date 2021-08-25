Prairie Du Chien Daily Weather Forecast
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
