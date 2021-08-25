Weather Forecast For Franklin
FRANKLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0