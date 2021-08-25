Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salida, CO

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Salida

Posted by 
Salida News Alert
Salida News Alert
 4 days ago

(SALIDA, CO) A sunny Wednesday is here for Salida, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Salida:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bcKwb8Z00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Salida News Alert

Salida News Alert

Salida, CO
27
Followers
269
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salida News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salida, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Castle Hayne, NCPosted by
Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Castle Hayne — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(CASTLE HAYNE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Castle Hayne. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy