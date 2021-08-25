Cancel
Rockdale, TX

Rockdale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Rockdale Post
Rockdale Post
 4 days ago

ROCKDALE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bcKwYRG00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

