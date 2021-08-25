Wednesday sun alert in Belle Plaine — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) A sunny Wednesday is here for Belle Plaine, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belle Plaine:

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.