Nebraska City, NE

Wednesday has sun for Nebraska City — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Nebraska City Post
Nebraska City Post
 4 days ago

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nebraska City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nebraska City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bcKwWfo00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

