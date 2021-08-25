4-Day Weather Forecast For Belfast

BELFAST, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



