4-Day Weather Forecast For Belfast
BELFAST, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
