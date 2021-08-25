Sitka Daily Weather Forecast
SITKA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of light rain then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Light Rain Likely
- High 60 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
