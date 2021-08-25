4-Day Weather Forecast For Marathon
MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 80 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 82 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 80 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 82 °F
- Light wind
