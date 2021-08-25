4-Day Weather Forecast For Marathon

MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 89 °F, low 80 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 82 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 80 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 82 °F Light wind



