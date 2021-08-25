4-Day Weather Forecast For Fennville
FENNVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
