Charlevoix, MI

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Charlevoix Daily
Charlevoix Daily
 4 days ago

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Charlevoix Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Charlevoix:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bcKwFuh00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Charlevoix Daily

Charlevoix Daily

Charlevoix, MI
With Charlevoix Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

