Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Are Character Witnesses Necessary?

queensjewishlink.com
 5 days ago

Question: May a claimant reclaim his lost object from the finder based on simanim (identifying features) alone or are character witnesses also necessary?. Short Answer: Depending on the value of the lost object, the nature of the simanim, and the righteousness of the claimant, character witnesses may be required. Explanation:

queensjewishlink.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magid#D Oraisa#Other People S Money#The Gemara Rishonim#Rabbis#Shulchan#Iii
Related
Posted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religiontheodysseyonline.com

Bible Verses About Protection

It doesn't make any difference if we're under God's protection, however that doesn't mean it stops the storms. It is surrounding us. It does anyway give enormous strength and protection to each fight that we face in our lives. Storms are not generally unsurprising and never have full rule, since He advises us that solidly in His midst that: You are ensured by a Mighty God. You may feel wind or hear it however His covering and protection, you don't need to confront it single-handedly.
Societyindypolitics.org

Coming Back to America

I was recently asked what it’s like to be me? The pat answer I give is fantastic. However, the person asking the question wanted more specifics. They wanted to know what it was like for me to hold the opinions I do and be black at the same time. To be honest, I really had to give that some thought because the views I have I’ve pretty much had all my adult life.
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope For August 31,2021: Virgos May Find Themselves Pulled Between Personal Obligation And Office Responsibilities

Aries – Those suffering from a lifestyle condition should expect a lot of relief. You’re likely to acquire financial stability and consolidate your position. Investing in real estate can pay off handsomely, so keep an eye on it. On the academic front, don’t take anything for granted. With the entrance of an undesirable visitor, the family’s routine is likely to be disrupted.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Public HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Anti-mask complainers are clueless about real tyranny

Regarding the editorial “Heckling, harassment and middle finger salutes distract from pandemic message” (July 29): Perhaps those who believe being asked to wear a cloth mask in public is a form of tyranny need a refresher course in history. Consider the Holocaust, where people who were Jewish, homosexual, or other so-called “deviants” were forcibly sent to concentration camps, tattooed with numbers, and killed in gas chambers. The Pakistani activist and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai, was shot in the head because she believed girls had the right to an education. Try on a burqa or niqab, which cover the entire body, to see how it feels in hot weather. In some Middle Eastern countries, women are required to wear these garments in public places, even if they’re not Muslim. These examples are forms of tyranny.
PoliticsPosted by
Upworthy

Trans councilwoman confronts store owner who put up bigoted sign, tells him 'transwomen are women'

A transgender councilwoman recently confronted a Washington Star Wars memorabilia store owner over an extremely transphobic sign displayed in the shop window. Tiesa Meri Meskis, a councilwoman in the town of Aberdeen, stormed into the Sucher & Sons Star Wars Shop last week after she heard about a sign in his window that said "If you are born with a d**k you are not a chick." Attributing the offensive rhyme to Dr. Seuss, Don Sucher — the store owner — wrote that it was one of his books that was finally being released after "cancel culture banned his early books."
Societymississippifreepress.org

‘I Am American Enough’: Racism is Not My Burden to Carry

I was in the second grade—unassuming and unaware, removed from the cold grasp of reality. I sat on a blue table, sandwiched between two boys who happened to be best friends. One of them dropped a crayon, and startled by the prospect of anyone having to bear even a minor inconvenience, I dove to retrieve it, presenting its broken parts to him on my knees.
Societywashingtoninformer.com

BAILEY: Professor Clingman Warns Black Folks to Stop Being ‘Putty’

One of the most knowledge-expanding, challenging columnists, especially in the arena of collective economics, is professor James Clingman. Though illness has prevented him from continuing his valuable column “Blackonomics,” one can still learn much from reading his past columns, many of which are included in his must-read book, “Black Money Matters.”
Entertainmentgoodmenproject.com

Drunk White Dudes Fighting

Incited by sweat, umbrage and, infrequently, blood. about something they won’t remember in the morning. Sound of sneakers or boots and the occasional wing-tip scuffling, with an invisible ensemble of bystanders. working ringside, providing incompetent commentary. And, inevitably, wives or girlfriends offering nothing. like encouragement, declining to intervene—resigned. to the...
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

A Character-Driven Approach to Plot

My annual series of one-week online classes offering a comprehensive take on screenwriting theory begins Monday, September 6th with Core I: Plot. A screenplay is a unique literary form. It both tells a story and serves as a blueprint to make a movie. As such, understanding screenplay structure is a critical component to the craft. Check out the observations of these screenwriting veterans:
Religionmcheraldonline.com

OT Wit and Humor

It seems the Old Testament often gets a bad wrap. People tend to view it as dry and boring, a list of rules that don’t apply, a bunch of whiny prophets that go on and on, or they see it as a bunch of wild stories that could not have possibly happened. Just to clarify: these are not my views. In fact, I tend to be the polar opposite of all of these. Maybe my perspective is just askew. Today I thought it would be fun to list some highlights in the Old Testament that I find to be witty, humorous or intriguing.
ReligionForward

Facebook has a new prayer feature. But is it made for Jews?

After her daughter was killed in a drive-by shooting earlier this year and her son began using drugs to cope with the pain, one mother was overwhelmed. Unsure what to do or how to help, she posted about it on Wednesday in “PRAYER WARRIORS,” a Christian Facebook group with over 827 thousand members, requesting prayers for her son to get sober.

Comments / 0

Community Policy