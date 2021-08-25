4-Day Weather Forecast For Omak

OMAK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 26 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.