Daily Weather Forecast For York
YORK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
