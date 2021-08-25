Daily Weather Forecast For York

YORK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 68 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 92 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



