Daily Weather Forecast For Moab

MOAB, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 99 °F, low 68 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 65 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



