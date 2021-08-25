Odessa Daily Weather Forecast

ODESSA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.