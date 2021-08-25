Ferriday Weather Forecast
FERRIDAY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
