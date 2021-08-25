4-Day Weather Forecast For Lamar

LAMAR, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 100 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 101 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 35 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 67 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 100 °F, low 63 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.