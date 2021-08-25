Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lamar, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lamar

Posted by 
Lamar Updates
Lamar Updates
 4 days ago

LAMAR, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bcKvy9p00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 67 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lamar Updates

Lamar Updates

Lamar, CO
24
Followers
232
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lamar Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lamar, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamar Co Lrb Updated#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Comments / 0

Community Policy