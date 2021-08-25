Daily Weather Forecast For Nantucket
NANTUCKET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- 13 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
