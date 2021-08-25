Daily Weather Forecast For Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 66 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 64 °F 13 mph wind



